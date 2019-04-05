2026 Olympics: Italian govt hands bid guarantees to IOC

Berlusconi sentence-rigging probe asked to be dropped
05 Aprile 2019
Milan, April 5 - Cabinet Secretary Giancarlo Giorgetti on Friday handed a letter signed by Premier Giuseppe Conte giving government guarantees for the Milan-Cortina bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics to Octavian Morariu, the chair of the IOC bid evaluation commission for the Games, ANSA sources said. The joint bid by Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo is up against one by Stockholm.
