Rome
Berlusconi sentence-rigging probe asked to be dropped

Rome
2 kids, mothers transferred from Alan Kurdi

Trieste
Working on crewless ships says Fincantieri

Berlin
Berlin requests port of safety for Sea Eye ship

Milan
2026 Olympics: Italian govt hands bid guarantees to IOC

Rome
Alessandra Mussolini condemns Jim Carrey's Duce death post

Rome
Expect 'robust' 2nd-half growth says Conte

Reggio Calabria
Nurse assets seized in 'Ndrangheta probe

Venice
Acqua alta at near-record levels in Venice

Rome
Expect 'robust' 2nd-qtr growth says Conte

Rome
Soccer: Zaniolo wants to stay - Ranieri

BariIl riconoscimento
Libri: al comune di Bari premio «Città che legge 2018», vinti 80mila euro

BatTutti giovanissimi
Controlli cc nelle piazze di spaccio a Barletta: 3 arresti

LecceA Patù
Getta 5 gattini nel bidone della spazzatura, 3 muoiono: denunciato 68enne salentino

TarantoOltre all'ex Ilva
Taranto, in quartiere Tamburi agenti inquinanti più alti rispetto al 2018

BrindisiA Latiano (Br)
Operaio cade da 5 metri, infortunio viene «nascosto»: 8 denunce

PotenzaLavoro
Potenza, bar cerca personale ma non si presenta nessuno

MateraTra Policoro e Scanzano J.
GdF sequestra beni e denaro a clan jonico guidato da ex cc

FoggiaNel Foggiano
Picchiano connazionale con un tubo per rapinarlo: arrestati 2 rumeni a Cerignola

Taranto: incendio in appartamento quartiere Paolo VI, morti 2 anziani coniugi

In Puglia e Basilicata più scorie e radiazioni che in zone con centrali atomiche

Mola di Bari, problemi cardiaci per 30enne con sindrome di Chiari: operato a casa

Potenza, allarme bomba in piazza Pagano: intervengono gli artificieri

Bari, cade dal balcone mentre fa pulizie: grave una donna

In Puglia e Basilicata più scorie e radiazioni che in zone con centrali atomiche

Bari, controlli polizia: arrestato gambiano, aveva ansiolitico che mixato con alcol diventa «eroina low cost» 

Potenza, bar cerca personale ma non si presenta nessuno

Nardò, con il taglio stipendi i consiglieri M5s comprano un pulmino

Torna il maltempo al Sud: in arrivo pioggia e venti forti

Milan

2026 Olympics: Italian govt hands bid guarantees to IOC

Milan, Cortina bidding for 2026 Winter Games

Milan, April 5 - Cabinet Secretary Giancarlo Giorgetti on Friday handed a letter signed by Premier Giuseppe Conte giving government guarantees for the Milan-Cortina bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics to Octavian Morariu, the chair of the IOC bid evaluation commission for the Games, ANSA sources said. The joint bid by Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo is up against one by Stockholm.

