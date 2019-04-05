Alessandra Mussolini condemns Jim Carrey's Duce death post

Rome, April 5 - Rightist MEP Alessandra Mussolini, granddaughter of Benito Mussolini, has condemned a cartoon shared on Twitter by actor-turned-political-cartoonist Jim Carrey showing her grandfather and his lover Claretta Petacci strung up in Milan's Piazza Loreto after their execution by Italian partisans in 1945 and captioned "this is where fascism leads". Mussolini, formerly a neo-Fascist and then centre-right Forza Italia MP who is now a self-described "independent in the League area" in the European Parliament, called Carrey a "bastard" in a swiftly cancelled comment when he posted the cartoon on Sunday. In reply, she then posted an atom-bomb cloud, Native Americans, a slave being whipped, Rosa Parks and the Vietnamese girl fleeing a napalm attack in 1972, telling Carrey to "draw these instead". She then told Donald Trump not to worry about Carrey's attacks, saying his "drawings are just rubbish". On Friday Carrey responded by telling Variety: "It's a little disconcerting that she's in government, not because she's in government, but because she's obviously still embracing evil" . Carrey said, "She can always flip the cartoon upside down. And it looks like her grandfather is jumping for joy because he just got the head count. There's her solve right there. Just turn it upside down. Turn that frown upside down."