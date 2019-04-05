Nurse assets seized in 'Ndrangheta probe

Reggio Calabria, April 5 - A Calabrian nurse's assets worth some 5.5 million euros were seized in a Calabrian 'Ndrangheta mafia probe on Friday. The nurse, 61-year-old Annunziato Iamonte, works for the provincial health agency in Reggio Calabria. He works at the hospital at Melito Porto Salvo. Iamonte has previously been under police surveillance and has been linked to the Iamonte clan of 'Ndrangheta, Italy's richest and most powerful mafia. The Reggio Calabria provincial health agency was recently dissolved because of mafia infiltration and the presence of 'Ndrangheta-linked persons among staff.