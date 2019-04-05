Expect 'robust' 2nd-half growth says Conte

Rome, April 5 - The government expects the economy to show "robust" growth in the second half of the year after flatlining or retreating in the first, Premier Giuseppe Conte said Friday. "In the second half we expect more robust growth," Conte said. First-quarter GDP figures are not out yet but most analysts expect it to drop slightly. Conte said "when the tariff war is ended the international economic picture will change, it could be the turning point, from one moment to the next". The premier also said he wasn't interested in growth "just for 3% of Italians; that "if they say I'm against business I get angry"; and that government talks on compensating bilked bank savers were "serene because our ideas are clear". He said talks with government partner the League were "sometimes lively" but "this is normal".