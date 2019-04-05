Soccer: Zaniolo wants to stay - Ranieri

Rome, April 5 - AS Roma's teen attacking midfielder Nicolò Zaniolo wants to stay in Rome despite the Italy player being linked to Juventus and Arsenal among other clubs, coach Claudio Ranieri said Friday. "Keep clam, the lad wants to stay and Roma wants to keep him," Ranieri said on the eve of a Serie clash at Sampdoria in which the Giallorossi want to recover ground in the Champions League qualifying race. The 19-year-old, Ranieri said, "has several times said that he loves staying in Rome. "I understand he's in the news but he has a contract up till 2023, the club has no intention of selling him and he has no intention of leaving. "So we're waiting, in July he'll sign a year-long extension".