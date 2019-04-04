Sea Eye ship heads for Lampedusa

Rome, April 4 - The Alan Kurdi ship belonging to German migrant rescue NGO Sea Eye is heading for the Italian island of Lampedusa with its 64 rescued migrants, according to radar evidence confirmed by informed sources Thursday. After sailing north, they said, the ship has veered westwards and is now about 30 sea miles from the southern Italian island. The Alan Kurdi has reportedly asked Italy's maritime coordination centre for a safe port. Overnight, when it was in Maltese waters, it made the same request to Valletta. Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, who has closed Italy's ports to migrant rescue NGO vessels, has told the ship to go to Hamburg.