Sea Eye ship heads for Lampedusa

Acqua alta at near-record levels in Venice
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
GdF sequestra 1,5mln di euro di beni a clan jonico guidato da ex cc
Taranto: incendio in appartamento quartiere Paolo VI, morti 2 anziani coniugi VV.FF. salvano disabile
Bari, controlli polizia: arrestato gambiano, aveva ansiolitico che mixato con alcol diventa «eroina low cost»
Rome
04 Aprile 2019
Rome, April 4 - The Alan Kurdi ship belonging to German migrant rescue NGO Sea Eye is heading for the Italian island of Lampedusa with its 64 rescued migrants, according to radar evidence confirmed by informed sources Thursday. After sailing north, they said, the ship has veered westwards and is now about 30 sea miles from the southern Italian island. The Alan Kurdi has reportedly asked Italy's maritime coordination centre for a safe port. Overnight, when it was in Maltese waters, it made the same request to Valletta. Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, who has closed Italy's ports to migrant rescue NGO vessels, has told the ship to go to Hamburg.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su