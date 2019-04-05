Judge apologises that Po killer was at large

Turin, April 5 - A Turin judge on Friday apologised that a killer who said he stabbed to death a man on the banks of the River Po in February because he looked happy was at large when he committed the homicide. Said Machaouat, a 27-year-old Italian with Moroccan roots who turned himself in and confessed to the murder, should have been in jail because of a conviction for domestic abuse had become definitive. Edmondo Barelli Innocenti, the president of Turin's court of appeal, apologised to the family of Stefano Leo, a young man who happened to be walking on the banks of the river. But he added that this "does not make it possible to say that the court of appeal shares responsibility for the homicide", saying that the court is badly short staffed. "I'm here to take slaps to the face but do not write that it is all the magistrates' fault," Barelli said. "The mass of work that needs to be got through is so big that the ministry should hire clerks and assistants because that's what we need". Machaouat told prosecutors that he wanted to kill someone because he was depressed after splitting up with his ex wife.