Salvini, Le Pen considering joint rally

Rome, April 5 - Deputy Premier, Interior Minister and League leader Matteo Salvini had a "cordial meeting" with French National Rally party chief Marine Le Pen in Paris, sources said in Friday. The pair, whose parties are allied at the EU level, talked about the political situation and May's European elections, the sources said. The leaders are thinking about holding a joint rally to close the campaign for the European elections and "announce the start of a new Europe", according to the sources.