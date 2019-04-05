Economy weak but there are some positive signals-ISTAT

Rome, April 5 - The Italian economy continues to be in a "period of weakness", ISTAT said on Friday, "despite some positive signals". "In Italy, the industrial production index is back on a positive pattern as well as the industrial orders," the statistics agency said in its monthly report on the Italian economy. "February data confirmed a substantial stability of the Italian labour market conditions and unemployment increased only marginally. "The euro are inflation decelerated but the inflation differential in favor of Italy is confirmed. "Consumers and manufacturing firms confidence deteriorated further. "The leading indicator continued to decrease although at a decelerating pace showing that Italian economy perspectives are uncertain".