Moscovici backs Tria

Bucharest, April 5 - European Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici on Friday expressed support for under-fire Italian Economy Minister Giovanni Tria. "He's the right man, in the right place, at the right time," Moscovici said when asked if he was worried about the attacks that Tria has faced. "Tria is seen by the Eurogroup and the Commission as a solid, credible, reliable figure who helps Italy and knows how to talk to his European partners".