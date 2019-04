Soccer: Atalanta close in on Champions League zone

Rome, April 5 - Surprise package Atalanta boosted their hopes of finishing in Serie A's top four to qualify for next season's Champions League by thrashing Bologna 4-1 at home on Thursday. Josip Ilicic scored a double and Hans Hateboer and Duvan Zapata were also on target to put the Bergamo side on 51 points with eight games to go, one point behind fourth-placed AC Milan.