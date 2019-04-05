Venerdì 05 Aprile 2019 | 12:58

Rome
Salvini, Le Pen considering joint rally

Rome
Economy weak but there are some positive signals-ISTAT

Rome
Soccer: Atalanta close in on Champions League zone

Bucharest
Moscovici backs Tria

Bucharest
All defrauded savers will be reimbursed - Tria

Bologna
2,000 to be evacuated for WWII bomb defusing

Siracusa

Siracusa

Rome
Salvini says will clear Roma camp after RAI crew attacked

Rome
Privacy watchdog fines Rousseau 50,000 euros

Rome
Le Pen, Orban to skip Salvini's 'sovereigntist' meet

Sul sito web di Dazn uno specialededicato alla squadra di Cornacchini

Sul sito web di Dazn uno speciale
BariAl convegno sulla Prostituzione
Giuseppe Cruciani a Bari: «Case chiuse da riaprire, ok proposta della Lega»

TarantoNel Tarantino
Ginosa Marina, cc arrestano 27enne barese per droga

BrindisiA Latiano (Br)
Operaio cade da 5 metri, infortunio viene «nascosto»: 8 denunce

PotenzaLavoro
Potenza, bar cerca personale ma non si presenta nessuno

MateraTra Policoro e Scanzano J.
GdF sequestra beni e denaro a clan jonico guidato da ex cc

LecceSanità
Salento: rete oncologica è realtà, addio viaggi della speranza

FoggiaNel Foggiano
Picchiano connazionale con un tubo per rapinarlo: arrestati 2 rumeni a Cerignola

BatArte e cultura
Lectio Magistralis di Zecchino su Federico II

Taranto: incendio in appartamento quartiere Paolo VI, morti 2 anziani coniugi

Mola di Bari, problemi cardiaci per 30enne con sindrome di Chiari: operato a casa

Potenza, allarme bomba in piazza Pagano: intervengono gli artificieri

Bari, cade dal balcone mentre fa pulizie: grave una donna

Gruppo Megamark investe 85 milioni, 160 assunzioni in 3 anni

In Puglia e Basilicata più scorie e radiazioni che in zone con centrali atomiche

Bari, controlli polizia: arrestato gambiano, aveva ansiolitico che mixato con alcol diventa «eroina low cost» 

Torna il maltempo al Sud: in arrivo pioggia e venti forti

Nardò, con il taglio stipendi i consiglieri M5s comprano un pulmino

Taranto, esagitato a torso nudo aggredisce 5 vigili urbani, Meloni: «È follia»

Bucharest

Economy min under fire for not moving faster on compensation

Bucharest, April 5 - Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said Friday that all small investors who lost money after being mis-sold bonds in Italian banks that went to the wall in recent years will be reimbursed. Tria has come under fire from the parties supporting Premier Giuseppe Conte's government, the League and the 5-Star Movement (M5S), for not moving faster on signing off measures to compensate the defrauded savers. "We want to pay everyone, so it is necessary to move so that they can be paid in the shortest time possible," Tria said on his way into a Eurogroup meeting. "But obviously, it is necessary to pay them according to the rules because, otherwise, they can't be paid at all. "There are no different positions (within the government), we are seeking the most suitable regulation to pay everyone". The government had been expected to pass compensation for the bilked bank savers along with its long-awaited growth decree at a cabinet meeting Thursday, but that did not happen. Tria reportedly fears that a compensation mechanism proposed by the M5S could fall foul of EU rules.

