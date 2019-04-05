All defrauded savers will be reimbursed - Tria

Bucharest, April 5 - Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said Friday that all small investors who lost money after being mis-sold bonds in Italian banks that went to the wall in recent years will be reimbursed. Tria has come under fire from the parties supporting Premier Giuseppe Conte's government, the League and the 5-Star Movement (M5S), for not moving faster on signing off measures to compensate the defrauded savers. "We want to pay everyone, so it is necessary to move so that they can be paid in the shortest time possible," Tria said on his way into a Eurogroup meeting. "But obviously, it is necessary to pay them according to the rules because, otherwise, they can't be paid at all. "There are no different positions (within the government), we are seeking the most suitable regulation to pay everyone". The government had been expected to pass compensation for the bilked bank savers along with its long-awaited growth decree at a cabinet meeting Thursday, but that did not happen. Tria reportedly fears that a compensation mechanism proposed by the M5S could fall foul of EU rules.