Salvini says spat with France over

Paris
04 Aprile 2019
Paris, April 4 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Thursday a spat with France over migrants and other issues was over. Salvini said his French counterpart Christophe Castaner had recognised that Italy had been "left on its own" on the migrants issue. He also recalled that Rome and Paris recently signed a deal that will improve the work of agents on the French-Italian border. "I think and hope that there will be no ore problems either at Bardonecchia or Ventimiglia", he said.
