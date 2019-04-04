Privacy watchdog fines Rousseau 50,000 euros

Rome, April 4 - The privacy watchdog on Thursday fined the Rousseau Association, which runs the 5-Star Movement's (M5S) website, 50,000 euros for violating privacy rules and instructed it to bring its security norms up to standard in 120 days, as well as assigning authentication credentials to users in 10 days, and carrying out an impact study on protecting data regarding e-voting within 60 days. The watchdog said the Rousseau platforms, used for the M5S's consultations with members and voters, was "vulnerable" to attacks by hackers. The platform is run by M5S IT czar Davide Casaleggio, son of the movement's co-founder and former guru Gianroberto. Casaleggio's righthand woman, Enrica Sabatini, said the platform had already been "boosted" and "innovated" in line with the watchdog's recommendations. Casaleggio reported some "cloned" profiles during recent voting to pick European election candidates, she said. Sabatini said Casaleggio's complaint showed that the platform worked.