Giovedì 04 Aprile 2019 | 19:24

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Bologna
2,000 to be evacuated for WWII bomb defusing

2,000 to be evacuated for WWII bomb defusing

 
Siracusa

Man gets 30 yrs for stabbing partner to death

 
Siracusa

Man gets 30 yrs for stabbing partner to death

 
Rome
Salvini says will clear Roma camp after RAI crew attacked

Salvini says will clear Roma camp after RAI crew attacked

 
Rome
Privacy watchdog fines Rousseau 50,000 euros

Privacy watchdog fines Rousseau 50,000 euros

 
Rome
Le Pen, Orban to skip Salvini's 'sovereigntist' meet

Le Pen, Orban to skip Salvini's 'sovereigntist' meet

 
Paris
Salvini says spat with France over

Salvini says spat with France over

 
Rome
Cabinet passes 'save-sea' bill

Cabinet passes 'save-sea' bill

 
Rome
Govt to pass bank compensation with growth decree

Govt to pass bank compensation with growth decree

 
Rome
Privacy watchdog fines Rousseau 50,000 euros

Privacy watchdog fines Rousseau 50,000 euros

 
Rome
Bank measure already in budget - M5S sources

Bank measure already in budget - M5S sources

 

Il Biancorosso

LA PROPOSTA
Al posto del teflon copertura con pannelli solari Stadio San Nicola, un'ipotesi interessante

Al posto del teflon copertura con pannelli solari
Stadio San Nicola, un'ipotesi interessante

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariIl progetto
Bari, boom di richieste per Muvt: a 2560 cittadini l'incentivo per l'acquisto di una bici

Bari, boom di richieste per Muvt: a 2560 cittadini l'incentivo per l'acquisto di una bici

 
PotenzaViolenza domestica
Barile, picchia con la scopa la convivente: arrestato 43enne

Barile, picchia con la scopa la convivente: arrestato 43enne

 
FoggiaNel centro commerciale I mandorli
San Giovanni Rotondo, armati di kalashinikov e pistole rapinano gioielleria

San Giovanni Rotondo, armati di kalashinikov e pistole rapinano gioielleria

 
MateraA Porto Cesareo
Matera, affitta casa al mare fantasma e sparisce: denunciato

Matera, affitta casa al mare fantasma e sparisce: denunciato

 
LecceNei pressi dello stadio
Lecce, GdF sequestra centinaia di maglie e sciarpe giallorosse contraffatte

Lecce, GdF sequestra centinaia di maglie e sciarpe giallorosse contraffatte

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
Fasano, ruba cellulare al mercato: arrestato rumeno

Fasano, ruba cellulare al mercato: arrestato rumeno

 
TarantoAll'ultimo piano
Taranto: incendio in appartamento quartiere Paolo VI, morti 2 anziani coniugi

Taranto: incendio in appartamento quartiere Paolo VI, morti 2 anziani coniugi VV.FF. salvano disabile

 
BatArte e cultura
Lectio Magistralis di Zecchino su Federico II

Lectio Magistralis di Zecchino su Federico II

 
Potenza, allarme bomba in piazza Pagano: intervengono gli artificieri

Potenza, allarme bomba in piazza Pagano: era solo una valigia vuota

Bari, cade dal balcone mentre fa pulizie: grave una donna

Bari, cade dal balcone mentre fa pulizie: grave una donna Foto: i rilievi

Taranto: incendio in appartamento quartiere Paolo VI, morti 2 anziani coniugi

Taranto: incendio in appartamento quartiere Paolo VI, morti 2 anziani coniugi VV.FF. salvano disabile

Gruppo Megamark investe 85 milioni, 160 assunzioni in 3 anni

Gruppo Megamark investe 85 milioni, 160 assunzioni in 3 anni

Sequestrato e ucciso nel Potentino: indagati due cognati

Sequestrato e ucciso nel Potentino: indagati due cognati

Gallipoli: sott'acqua discariche abusive, anche frigo e bici

Gallipoli: sott'acqua discariche abusive, anche frigo e bici

Taranto: incendio in appartamento quartiere Paolo VI, morti 2 anziani coniugi

Taranto: incendio in appartamento quartiere Paolo VI, morti 2 anziani coniugi VV.FF. salvano disabile

Mola di Bari, problemi cardiaci per 30enne con sindrome di Chiari: operato a casa

Mola di Bari, problemi cardiaci per 30enne con sindrome di Chiari: operato a casa

Potenza, allarme bomba in piazza Pagano: intervengono gli artificieri

Potenza, allarme bomba in piazza Pagano: era solo una valigia vuota

Bari «capitale» dei single over 50: sono 20mila, non disdegnano siti d'incontri e cene romantiche

Bari «capitale» dei single over 50: sono 20mila, non disdegnano siti d'incontri e cene romantiche

Rome

Govt to pass bank compensation with growth decree

Di Maio denies offering League economy ministry

Govt to pass bank compensation with growth decree

Rome, April 4 - The government was set to pass compensation for bilked bank savers along with its long-awaited growth decree at a cabinet meeting Thursday. Going into the meeting, ministers were reportedly given two competing versions of the compensation measure. One, proposed by Economy Minister Giovanni Tria, envisages a double track with claims split according to a means-tested incomes. The other, proposed by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), the senior government partner, reportedly envisages a single track that Tria reportedly thinks may fall foul of EU rules. Ahead of the meeting, Premier Giuseppe Conte said there was a "strong unity of intent" in the government on compensating bilked bank savers,. "On banks, as I've already said, we are working briskly," he said. "There's a strong unity of intent on the part of the government in proceeding rapidly and assuring compensation settlements to all the bank savers as soon as possible. "It's a technical problem. Today we will meet at cabinet, we expect to resolve this too". The government is reportedly split on how to compensate savers while respecting EU rules. The cabinet is also expected to issue a growth decree. Conte said "we are working for more robust growth. He said "I trust we will approve the growth decree today." The Italian government will "react" with its growth decree and another decree freeing up worksites to an economic slowdown caused by the tariff war and a fall in exports across the global economy, Deputy Premier and M5S leader Luigi Di Maio said ahead of the cabinet meeting. A norm awarding compensation to bilked bank savers is already in the 2019 budget law, M55S government sources said. They said it had been framed after listening to the demands of savers' associations. A new norm in the upcoming growth decree that does not meet those demands would block procedures, they said. They said it was necessary to swiftly sign ministerial decrees enacting the saver compensation norm contained in the budget law. Meanwhile Di Maio denied press reports that Economy Minister Tria will be replaced after the European elections by a candidate proposed by junior government partner the League. "The government is united and the report we'll offer the Treasury to the League are myths and legends", said labour and industry minister Di Maio. Di Maio added that "there will be no supplementary budget or wealth tax" to keep public finances on track. The government is working on a minimum wage, he added.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati