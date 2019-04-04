Govt to pass bank compensation with growth decree

Rome, April 4 - The government was set to pass compensation for bilked bank savers along with its long-awaited growth decree at a cabinet meeting Thursday. Going into the meeting, ministers were reportedly given two competing versions of the compensation measure. One, proposed by Economy Minister Giovanni Tria, envisages a double track with claims split according to a means-tested incomes. The other, proposed by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), the senior government partner, reportedly envisages a single track that Tria reportedly thinks may fall foul of EU rules. Ahead of the meeting, Premier Giuseppe Conte said there was a "strong unity of intent" in the government on compensating bilked bank savers,. "On banks, as I've already said, we are working briskly," he said. "There's a strong unity of intent on the part of the government in proceeding rapidly and assuring compensation settlements to all the bank savers as soon as possible. "It's a technical problem. Today we will meet at cabinet, we expect to resolve this too". The government is reportedly split on how to compensate savers while respecting EU rules. The cabinet is also expected to issue a growth decree. Conte said "we are working for more robust growth. He said "I trust we will approve the growth decree today." The Italian government will "react" with its growth decree and another decree freeing up worksites to an economic slowdown caused by the tariff war and a fall in exports across the global economy, Deputy Premier and M5S leader Luigi Di Maio said ahead of the cabinet meeting. A norm awarding compensation to bilked bank savers is already in the 2019 budget law, M55S government sources said. They said it had been framed after listening to the demands of savers' associations. A new norm in the upcoming growth decree that does not meet those demands would block procedures, they said. They said it was necessary to swiftly sign ministerial decrees enacting the saver compensation norm contained in the budget law. Meanwhile Di Maio denied press reports that Economy Minister Tria will be replaced after the European elections by a candidate proposed by junior government partner the League. "The government is united and the report we'll offer the Treasury to the League are myths and legends", said labour and industry minister Di Maio. Di Maio added that "there will be no supplementary budget or wealth tax" to keep public finances on track. The government is working on a minimum wage, he added.