Bank measure already in budget - M5S sources

Rome
04 Aprile 2019
Rome, April 4 - A norm awarding compensation to bilked bank savers is already in the 2019 budget law, 5-Star Movement (m5S) government sources said Thursday. They said it had been framed after listening to the demands of savers' associations. A new norm in the upcoming growth decree that does not meet those demands would block procedures, they said. They said it was necessary to swiftly sign ministerial decrees enacting the saver compensation norm contained in the budget law.
