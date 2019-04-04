Third Naples rape suspect freed too

Soccer: Fed up with monkey chants - Mancini on Kean
Naples
04 Aprile 2019
Naples, April 4 - The Naples detention review court on Thursday ordered the release from custody of the third and last suspect in a rape at a round-Vesuvius train station last month. Raffaele Borrelli is accused with two others, who have already been released, of the gang rape of a 24-year-old woman from Portici at the San Giorgio a Cremano stop on the Circumvesuviana railway. The other two suspects, already released, are Alessandro Sbrescia and Antonio Cozzolino.
