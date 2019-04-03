Giovedì 04 Aprile 2019 | 17:37

Rome
Al posto del teflon copertura con pannelli solari Stadio San Nicola, un'ipotesi interessante

Al posto del teflon copertura con pannelli solari
Stadio San Nicola, un'ipotesi interessante

 

PotenzaViolenza domestica
Barile, picchia con la scopa la convivente: arrestato 43enne

FoggiaNel centro commerciale I mandorli
San Giovanni Rotondo, armati di kalashinikov e pistole rapinano gioielleria

MateraA Porto Cesareo
Matera, affitta casa al mare fantasma e sparisce: denunciato

LecceNei pressi dello stadio
Lecce, GdF sequestra centinaia di maglie e sciarpe giallorosse contraffatte

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Fasano, ruba cellulare al mercato: arrestato rumeno

TarantoAll'ultimo piano
Taranto: incendio in appartamento quartiere Paolo VI, morti 2 anziani coniugi

BariOperazione dei cc
Droga, smantellata banda tra Bitetto e Palo del Colle

BatArte e cultura
Lectio Magistralis di Zecchino su Federico II

Potenza, allarme bomba in piazza Pagano: intervengono gli artificieri

Bari, cade dal balcone mentre fa pulizie: grave una donna

Taranto: incendio in appartamento quartiere Paolo VI, morti 2 anziani coniugi

Gruppo Megamark investe 85 milioni, 160 assunzioni in 3 anni

Sequestrato e ucciso nel Potentino: indagati due cognati

Gallipoli: sott'acqua discariche abusive, anche frigo e bici

Taranto, in arrivo 90 milioni di euro dal Cipe per il centro storico

Taranto: incendio in appartamento quartiere Paolo VI, morti 2 anziani coniugi

Potenza, allarme bomba in piazza Pagano: intervengono gli artificieri

Mola di Bari, problemi cardiaci per 30enne con sindrome di Chiari: operato a casa

Sea Eye rescues 64 migrants off Libya

Rome, April 3 - The German migrant rescue NGO Sea Eye ship Alan Kurdi on Wednesday rescued 64 migrants off Libya, the NGO said. "They're all safe aboard our ship," it said. The alert went out Wednesday morning when the migrants phoned the Alarm Phone service saying their boat was in trouble off Zuwarah. The migrants reportedly include 10 women and six children. The ship should now go to Hamburg after requesting a safe port, Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said. "Ship flying German flag, German NGO, German owner and captain from Hamburg. It intervened in Libyan waters and is asking for a safe port. Ok, let it go to Hamburg," said Salvini. Libya said Wednesday it would "react" if migrant-rescue NGO ships operate in its territorial waters. "We are an institution worthy of respect and, in the event of violation of the sovereignty of our country, we will respond in line with international law," said Libyan Navy spokesman Admiral Ayob Amr Ghasem. He was explaining a decision by Tripoli to tell NGOs not to enter Libyan waters to rescue migrants.

