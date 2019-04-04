Soccer: Fed up with monkey chants - Mancini on Kean

Rome, April 4 - Italy coach Roberto Mancini said on the monkey chants at Juve striker Moise Kean by Cagliari fans Tuesday that "everyone is fed up" with racist chants. "The behaviour against Kean is intolerable," he said. "We must stigmatise racist chants, everyone is fed up with them". Mancini said "we need to take a stance, take harsh action, so that these things end." On Kean's arms-outstretched challenging gesture to Cagliari fans after his goal Tuesday, Mancini said: "he's just a lad and probably next time he won't do that, perhaps he felt in difficulty".