Migrants must be rescued not pushed back - CEI

Soccer: Fed up with monkey chants - Mancini on Kean
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
San Giovanni Rotondo, armati di kalashinikov e pistole rapinano gioielleria
Lecce, GdF sequestra centinaia di maglie e sciarpe giallorosse contraffatte
Taranto: incendio in appartamento quartiere Paolo VI, morti 2 anziani coniugi VV.FF. salvano disabile
Taranto: incendio in appartamento quartiere Paolo VI, morti 2 anziani coniugi VV.FF. salvano disabile
Rome
04 Aprile 2019
Rome, April 4 - Migrants must be rescued rather than being pushed back, the Italian Bishops Conference (CEI) chief said Thursday. "Migrants must be rescued and not pushed back to unsafe or third countries, also because we take on responsibilities if we entrust them to third parties," said Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti at the presentation of the Astalli Centre migrant report. "(Migrant) landings in Italy have dropped but the deaths are rising. "Every death is an offence that strikes all humankind". Asked if self-described Christian politics was actually Christian in its actions, he replied: "I don't have an instrument to measure faith. I say (Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's) migrant-security decree is insufficient and must be mitigated". Salvini responded to Bassetti by saying he had "no nostalgia for the past deaths at sea".
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su