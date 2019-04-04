Giovedì 04 Aprile 2019 | 17:35

Rome
Bank measure already in budget - M5S sources

Rome
Sea Eye ship heads for Lampedusa, Salvini says no

Rome
Soccer: Fed up with monkey chants - Mancini on Kean

Naples
Third Naples rape suspect freed too

Naples
Third Naples rape suspect freed too

Rome
Migrants must be rescued not pushed back - CEI

Rome
Le Pen, Orban to skip Salvini's 'sovereigntist' meet

Rome
Soccer: Fed up with monkey chants - Mancini on Kean

Rome
Flat tax in govt contract, must be done - Di Maio

Rome
Le Pen, Orban to skip Salvini's 'sovereigntist' meet

Rome
Di Maio urges econ min to sign bank decree

Al posto del teflon copertura con pannelli solari Stadio San Nicola, un'ipotesi interessante

Al posto del teflon copertura con pannelli solari
Stadio San Nicola, un'ipotesi interessante

 

PotenzaViolenza domestica
Barile, picchia con la scopa la convivente: arrestato 43enne

FoggiaNel centro commerciale I mandorli
San Giovanni Rotondo, armati di kalashinikov e pistole rapinano gioielleria

MateraA Porto Cesareo
Matera, affitta casa al mare fantasma e sparisce: denunciato

LecceNei pressi dello stadio
Lecce, GdF sequestra centinaia di maglie e sciarpe giallorosse contraffatte

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Fasano, ruba cellulare al mercato: arrestato rumeno

TarantoAll'ultimo piano
Taranto: incendio in appartamento quartiere Paolo VI, morti 2 anziani coniugi

BariOperazione dei cc
Droga, smantellata banda tra Bitetto e Palo del Colle

BatArte e cultura
Lectio Magistralis di Zecchino su Federico II

Potenza, allarme bomba in piazza Pagano: intervengono gli artificieri

Bari, cade dal balcone mentre fa pulizie: grave una donna

Taranto: incendio in appartamento quartiere Paolo VI, morti 2 anziani coniugi

Gruppo Megamark investe 85 milioni, 160 assunzioni in 3 anni

Sequestrato e ucciso nel Potentino: indagati due cognati

Gallipoli: sott'acqua discariche abusive, anche frigo e bici

Taranto, in arrivo 90 milioni di euro dal Cipe per il centro storico

Taranto: incendio in appartamento quartiere Paolo VI, morti 2 anziani coniugi

Potenza, allarme bomba in piazza Pagano: intervengono gli artificieri

Mola di Bari, problemi cardiaci per 30enne con sindrome di Chiari: operato a casa

Rome

Together with social buffer refinancing

Rome, April 4 - Deputy Premier and Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio on Thursday urged the economy ministry to sign a decree compensating bilked bank savers as soon as possible. "I hope the economy ministry signs as soon as possible the decree refinancing social buffers, together with the one on the banks which we are awaiting," he said.

