Flat tax in govt contract, must be done - Di Maio

Rome, April 4 - Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio said Thursday that the government will keep its pledge to introduce a dual-rate 'flat tax' on Italians' incomes. "The best way of investing is to lower taxes," he said. "The issue of the flat tax is inside the government contract and it must be done. We'll work to bring home this result too". The government has already introduced a sort of flat tax for professionals and the self employed. It has pledged to introduce a flat tax on personal income with two brackets in next year's budget.