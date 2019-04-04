Libya solution needed Salvini tells G7

Jimmie Durham to get art Biennale Golden Lion
04 Aprile 2019
Paris, April 4 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said during a working lunch at the G7 in Paris Thursday devoted to the fight against migrant traffickers and human trafficking networks that "we are concerned about what is happening in Libya and I take the opportunity to ask everyone for a solution". Salvini has closed Italy's ports to migrant rescue NGOs and boosted cooperation with the Libyan coast guard to take migrants back to the North African country. Human rights groups have denounced conditions in Libyan migrant detention centres. Italy has been working to firm up a peace and reconciliation accord between warring factions in Libya.
