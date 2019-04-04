Jimmie Durham to get art Biennale Golden Lion

Venice, April 4 - American sculptor, essayist and poet Jimmie Durham will get this year's Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement of the 58th International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia - May You Live In Interesting Times, organisers said Thursday. The decision was made by La Biennale's Board of Directors chaired by Paolo Baratta, upon the recommendation of the Curator of the 58th International Art Exhibition, Ralph Rugoff. The acknowledgment will be awarded on Saturday, 11th May 2019 at Ca' Giustinian, Venice, during the opening of the Biennale Arte. The Biennale's citation said "an artist, performer, essayist and poet, Jimmie Durham (USA, 1940) has taken part in numerous editions of the Biennale Arte (1999, 2001, 2003, 2005, 2013) and many other international exhibitions such as Documenta (1992, 2012), Whitney Biennial of New York (1993, 2003, 2014), the Istanbul Biennial (1997, 2013) and many other group shows". Besides multiple solo exhibitions at different museums - Hammer Museum, Los Angeles (2017-2018), MAXXI Rome (2016), Serpentine Gallery in London (2015), Neuer Berliner Kunstverein (n.b.k.) (2015), Fondazione Querini Stampalia, Venice (2015), Madre Museum in Naples (2008, 2012), Palais des Beaux-Arts in Brussels (1993), ICA in London - retrospectives of his works were shown at Museum of Contemporary Art in Antwerp (2012), Musee d'Art moderne de la Ville de Paris (2009), MAC in Marseille and Gemeentemuseum in The Hague (2003). In 2017 a new retrospective, covering the 70's to today, was exhibited in the Hammer Museum, Los Angeles, the Walker Art Center, Minneapolis, the Whitney Museum of American Art, New York and the Remai Modern, Saskatoon.- In 2016 Jimmie Durham received the emperor's ring of the city of Goslar (Goslarer Kaiserring) and in 2017 the Robert Rauschenberg Award. Among his publications, two collected essays: A Certain Lack of Coherence (1993, Kala Press, London) and Waiting To Be Interrupted, (2014 Mousse Publishing, Milano); and two books of poems: Columbus Day (1985, West End Press, Albuquerque) and Poems That Do Not Go Together (2012, Wiens Verlag and Edition Hansjörg Mayer).