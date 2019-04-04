Giovedì 04 Aprile 2019 | 15:49

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Venice
Jimmie Durham to get art Biennale Golden Lion

Jimmie Durham to get art Biennale Golden Lion

 
Paris
Libya solution needed Salvini tells G7

Libya solution needed Salvini tells G7

 
Rome
School strike called for May 17

School strike called for May 17

 
Rome
Boy, 15, speaks for 'real Torre Mauro' - Raggi

Boy, 15, speaks for 'real Torre Mauro' - Raggi

 
Rome
Winter returns to Italy

Winter returns to Italy

 
Rome
Soccer: Italy up to 17th in FIFA rankings

Soccer: Italy up to 17th in FIFA rankings

 
Rimini
Income to rise 1,621 euros up to 2021 - Conte

Income to rise 1,621 euros up to 2021 - Conte

 
Rome
Grillo asks urgent opinion on breast implant

Grillo asks urgent opinion on breast implant

 
Rome
No war between poor says CEI on Roma protest

No war between poor says CEI on Roma protest

 
Brussels
TAV funding rules respected says Bulc

TAV funding rules respected says Bulc

 
Rome
UniCredit eyeing Commerz if Deutsche deal fails - FT

UniCredit eyeing Commerz if Deutsche deal fails - FT

 

Il Biancorosso

LA PROPOSTA
Al posto del teflon copertura con pannelli solari Stadio San Nicola, un'ipotesi interessante

Al posto del teflon copertura con pannelli solari
Stadio San Nicola, un'ipotesi interessante

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

MateraA Porto Cesareo
Matera, affitta casa al mare fantasma e sparisce: denunciato

Matera, affitta casa al mare fantasma e sparisce: denunciato

 
LecceNei pressi dello stadio
Lecce, GdF sequestra centinaia di maglie e sciarpe giallorosse contraffatte

Lecce, GdF sequestra centinaia di maglie e sciarpe giallorosse contraffatte

 
FoggiaA Foggia
«Giornalisti di m..»: cc commentano su Fb articolo contro mafia, Comando valuta provvedimenti

«Giornalisti di m..»: cc commentano su Fb articolo contro mafia, Comando valuta provvedimenti

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
Fasano, ruba cellulare al mercato: arrestato rumeno

Fasano, ruba cellulare al mercato: arrestato rumeno

 
TarantoAll'ultimo piano
Taranto: incendio in appartamento quartiere Paolo VI, morti 2 anziani coniugi

Taranto: incendio in appartamento quartiere Paolo VI, morti 2 anziani coniugi VV.FF. salvano disabile

 
PotenzaNel Potentino
Allacci abusivi a rete luce e acqua: arrestato 48enne a Rapolla

Allacci abusivi a rete luce e acqua: arrestato 48enne a Rapolla

 
BariOperazione dei cc
Droga, smantellata banda tra Bitetto e Palo del Colle

Droga, smantellata banda tra Bitetto e Palo del Colle

 
BatArte e cultura
Lectio Magistralis di Zecchino su Federico II

Lectio Magistralis di Zecchino su Federico II

 
Potenza, allarme bomba in piazza Pagano: intervengono gli artificieri

Potenza, allarme bomba in piazza Pagano: intervengono artificieri
Era solo una valigia vuota

Bari, cade dal balcone mentre fa pulizie: grave una donna

Bari, cade dal balcone mentre fa pulizie: grave una donna Foto: i rilievi

Taranto: incendio in appartamento quartiere Paolo VI, morti 2 anziani coniugi

Taranto: incendio in appartamento quartiere Paolo VI, morti 2 anziani coniugi VV.FF. salvano disabile

Gruppo Megamark investe 85 milioni, 160 assunzioni in 3 anni

Gruppo Megamark investe 85 milioni, 160 assunzioni in 3 anni

Sequestrato e ucciso nel Potentino: indagati due cognati

Sequestrato e ucciso nel Potentino: indagati due cognati

Gallipoli: sott'acqua discariche abusive, anche frigo e bici

Gallipoli: sott'acqua discariche abusive, anche frigo e bici

Taranto, in arrivo 90 milioni di euro dal Cipe per il centro storico

Taranto, in arrivo 90 milioni di euro dal Cipe per il centro storico

Bari, cinghiali a San Paolo più educati degli umani: in fila sul marciapiede

Bari, cinghiali a San Paolo più educati degli umani: in fila sul marciapiede

Taranto: incendio in appartamento quartiere Paolo VI, morti 2 anziani coniugi

Taranto: incendio in appartamento quartiere Paolo VI, morti 2 anziani coniugi VV.FF. salvano disabile

Migranti:Salvini,nave ong vada a Amburgo

Migranti:Salvini,nave ong vada a Amburgo

Rome

Boy, 15, speaks for 'real Torre Mauro' - Raggi

Said CasaPound stoking anti-minorities ire to get votes

Boy, 15, speaks for 'real Torre Mauro' - Raggi

Rome, April 4 - A 15-year-old boy who spoke out against punishing minorities after an anti-Roma protest in a Rome outskirt led by neoFascists is the voice of the "real citizens of Torre Mauro", Mayor Virginia Raggi said Thursday. The boy took to the microphone at a meeting of the neoFascist CasaPound group Wednesday saying "you're exploiting the anger of people to get votes. "This thing of always going against minorities is not OK with me". Raggi said "here are the real citizens of #TorreMauro. Thank you Simone. There is no room in Rome for the extremism of CasaPound and Forza Nuova."

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati