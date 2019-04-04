Boy, 15, speaks for 'real Torre Mauro' - Raggi

Rome, April 4 - A 15-year-old boy who spoke out against punishing minorities after an anti-Roma protest in a Rome outskirt led by neoFascists is the voice of the "real citizens of Torre Mauro", Mayor Virginia Raggi said Thursday. The boy took to the microphone at a meeting of the neoFascist CasaPound group Wednesday saying "you're exploiting the anger of people to get votes. "This thing of always going against minorities is not OK with me". Raggi said "here are the real citizens of #TorreMauro. Thank you Simone. There is no room in Rome for the extremism of CasaPound and Forza Nuova."