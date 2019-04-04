Income to rise 1,621 euros up to 2021 - Conte

Rimini, April 4 - Italians' per-capita disposable income will rise by 1,621 euros by 2021 thanks to budget measures, Premier Giuseppe Conte said Thursday. The estimate is in an economy ministry document presented to parliament, he said. Speaking at a sustainable-economy forum, Conte said "I am referring in particular to the citizenship wage basic income, to the quota 100 early retirement scheme, to the extraordinary public sector hiring plan, to the extension of the one-off VAT regime, and to many other measures".