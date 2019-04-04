Grillo asks urgent opinion on breast implant

Rome, April 4 - Health Minister Giulia Grillo on Thursday asked the Higher Health Council (CSS) to give its "urgent" opinion on a breast implant which France pulled from the market because of the risks of developing a rare form of cancer, anaplastic lymphoma. The opinion has been requested so that "possible initiatives" can be taken regarding the manufacturers, she said. France is to ban the popular type of breast implant which has been linked to the rare form of cancer, Le Monde newspaper and French public radio reported Wednesday, citing a letter from health authorities to implant manufacturers. In a decision it called "historic", Le Monde said France's National Agency for Medicines and Health Products (ANSM) had informed manufacturers on April 2 of its plans to ban "the manufacture, distribution, importing, exporting, promotion and wearing of textured breast implants and polyurethane breast implants".