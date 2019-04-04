Giovedì 04 Aprile 2019 | 15:52

Venice
Jimmie Durham to get art Biennale Golden Lion

Paris
Libya solution needed Salvini tells G7

Rome
School strike called for May 17

Rome
Boy, 15, speaks for 'real Torre Mauro' - Raggi

Rome
Winter returns to Italy

Rome
Soccer: Italy up to 17th in FIFA rankings

Rimini
Income to rise 1,621 euros up to 2021 - Conte

Rome
Grillo asks urgent opinion on breast implant

Rome
No war between poor says CEI on Roma protest

Brussels
TAV funding rules respected says Bulc

Rome
UniCredit eyeing Commerz if Deutsche deal fails - FT

Al posto del teflon copertura con pannelli solari Stadio San Nicola, un'ipotesi interessante

MateraA Porto Cesareo
Matera, affitta casa al mare fantasma e sparisce: denunciato

LecceNei pressi dello stadio
Lecce, GdF sequestra centinaia di maglie e sciarpe giallorosse contraffatte

FoggiaA Foggia
«Giornalisti di m..»: cc commentano su Fb articolo contro mafia, Comando valuta provvedimenti

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Fasano, ruba cellulare al mercato: arrestato rumeno

TarantoAll'ultimo piano
Taranto: incendio in appartamento quartiere Paolo VI, morti 2 anziani coniugi

PotenzaNel Potentino
Allacci abusivi a rete luce e acqua: arrestato 48enne a Rapolla

BariOperazione dei cc
Droga, smantellata banda tra Bitetto e Palo del Colle

BatArte e cultura
Lectio Magistralis di Zecchino su Federico II

Potenza, allarme bomba in piazza Pagano: intervengono gli artificieri

Bari, cade dal balcone mentre fa pulizie: grave una donna

Taranto: incendio in appartamento quartiere Paolo VI, morti 2 anziani coniugi

Gruppo Megamark investe 85 milioni, 160 assunzioni in 3 anni

Sequestrato e ucciso nel Potentino: indagati due cognati

Gallipoli: sott'acqua discariche abusive, anche frigo e bici

Taranto, in arrivo 90 milioni di euro dal Cipe per il centro storico

Bari, cinghiali a San Paolo più educati degli umani: in fila sul marciapiede

Taranto: incendio in appartamento quartiere Paolo VI, morti 2 anziani coniugi

Migranti:Salvini,nave ong vada a Amburgo

Rome

Grillo asks urgent opinion on breast implant

After France pulled it for cancer risk

Rome, April 4 - Health Minister Giulia Grillo on Thursday asked the Higher Health Council (CSS) to give its "urgent" opinion on a breast implant which France pulled from the market because of the risks of developing a rare form of cancer, anaplastic lymphoma. The opinion has been requested so that "possible initiatives" can be taken regarding the manufacturers, she said. France is to ban the popular type of breast implant which has been linked to the rare form of cancer, Le Monde newspaper and French public radio reported Wednesday, citing a letter from health authorities to implant manufacturers. In a decision it called "historic", Le Monde said France's National Agency for Medicines and Health Products (ANSM) had informed manufacturers on April 2 of its plans to ban "the manufacture, distribution, importing, exporting, promotion and wearing of textured breast implants and polyurethane breast implants".

