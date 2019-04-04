TAV funding rules respected says Bulc

Brussels, April 4 - The Turin-Lyon high-speed rail (TAV) project is so far respecting requisites to get EU funding, European Transport Commissioner Violeta Bulc said Thursday. "Let's hope it continues like this," she said a day after meeting the pro-TAV 'madamin' Turin women business activists. Therefore, Bulc said, "Italy can keep the allocated funds, and for the moment I have no reason to doubt that they will keep them". The Italian government has put the project on hold amid a disagreement between partners the 5-Star Movement (M5S), which is against it, and the League, which is in favour. A government-sponsored costs/benefit analysis says Italy will lose out to the tune of 7-8 billion euros. But the League says the report was biased and the project can be cut in size and expense.