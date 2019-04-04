UniCredit eyeing Commerz if Deutsche deal fails - FT

Rome, April 4 - UniCredit is preparing a multi-billion euro bid for Commerzbank given the difficulties facing the German bank's planned merger with rival Deutsche Bank, the Financial Times reported Thursday. The Italian bank, Italy's biggest by market capitalisation, would move if the merger talks were to fall through, the British financial daily said. "The Italian bank is unlikely to interfere in the ongoing negotiations on a merger between Deutsche and Commerz," it said. But "the way is open to us," said a UniCredit source, according to the paper. UniCredit shares fell 1.4% on the Milan bourse amid analysts' skepticism on the possible deal.