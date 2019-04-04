Giovedì 04 Aprile 2019 | 13:56

Rome
No war between poor says CEI on Roma protest

Brussels
TAV funding rules respected says Bulc

Rome
UniCredit eyeing Commerz if Deutsche deal fails - FT

Taranto
2 die in apartment blaze

Cosenza
Mayor arrested for bankruptcy, money laundering

Vatican City
Vatican removes Guam bishop for sex abuse

Rome
Mattarella attends pope Mass in Vatican

Rome
Le Pen, Orban to skip Salvini's 'sovereigntist' meet

Budapest
Orban to skip Salvini's 'sovereigntist' meet

Rimini
Strong unity of intent on banks says Conte

Rome
Di Maio denies Tria to be replaced

Neglia, tecnica e professionalitàintelligenza e spirito di sacrificio

Neglia, tecnica e professionalità
intelligenza e spirito di sacrificio

 

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Fasano, ruba cellulare al mercato: arrestato rumeno

TarantoAll'ultimo piano
Taranto: incendio in appartamento quartiere Paolo VI, morti 2 anziani coniugi

FoggiaIn pieno centro
Foggia, sfondano con l'auto vetrina di negozio telefonia e computer e fanno razzia

PotenzaNel Potentino
Allacci abusivi a rete luce e acqua: arrestato 48enne a Rapolla

BariOperazione dei cc
Droga, smantellata banda tra Bitetto e Palo del Colle

LecceVeleni nel mare
Gallipoli: sott'acqua discariche abusive, anche frigo e bici

BatArte e cultura
Lectio Magistralis di Zecchino su Federico II

MateraIn un divanificio
Lavoratori cinesi clandestini a Matera: un arresto, 4 espulsi dal territorio nazionale

Potenza, allarme bomba in piazza Pagano: intervengono gli artificieri

Potenza, allarme bomba in piazza Pagano: intervengono artificieri
Bari, cade dal balcone mentre fa pulizie: grave una donna

Gruppo Megamark investe 85 milioni, 160 assunzioni in 3 anni

Sequestrato e ucciso nel Potentino: indagati due cognati

Taranto: incendio in appartamento quartiere Paolo VI, morti 2 anziani coniugi

Taranto, in arrivo 90 milioni di euro dal Cipe per il centro storico

Gruppo Megamark investe 85 milioni, 160 assunzioni in 3 anni

Bari, cinghiali a San Paolo più educati degli umani: in fila sul marciapiede

Gallipoli: sott'acqua discariche abusive, anche frigo e bici

Migranti:Salvini,nave ong vada a Amburgo

Rome

UniCredit eyeing Commerz if Deutsche deal fails - FT

But unlikely to interfere now says British daily

Rome, April 4 - UniCredit is preparing a multi-billion euro bid for Commerzbank given the difficulties facing the German bank's planned merger with rival Deutsche Bank, the Financial Times reported Thursday. The Italian bank, Italy's biggest by market capitalisation, would move if the merger talks were to fall through, the British financial daily said. "The Italian bank is unlikely to interfere in the ongoing negotiations on a merger between Deutsche and Commerz," it said. But "the way is open to us," said a UniCredit source, according to the paper. UniCredit shares fell 1.4% on the Milan bourse amid analysts' skepticism on the possible deal.

