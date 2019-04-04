Mayor arrested for bankruptcy, money laundering

Cosenza, April 4 - A Calabrian mayor was arrested for bankruptcy and money laundering on Thursday. Giacomo De Marco, the civic-list mayor of Maierà near Cosenza, was arrested along with his son Gino. They were charged with fraudulent bankruptcy and "self-money laundering", police said. The probe also led to the seizure of 1.5 million euros in assets, police said. It concerns the activities of two companies, one headed by the mayor and the other by his on, which won public contracts worth millions of euros.