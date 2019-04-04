2 die in apartment blaze

No war between poor says CEI on Roma protest
04 Aprile 2019
Taranto, April 4 - Two people died in a fire in an apartment in Taranto in Puglia on Thursday. The flat was on the fourth floor, police said. Police said a short-circuit may have been the cause. This set furniture in one room on fire, they said, and the blaze quickly spread to the rest of the flat. They said very high flames and thick black smoke were visible from the apartment's window.
