Vatican removes Guam bishop for sex abuse

Vatican City
04 Aprile 2019
Vatican City, April 4 - A Vatican appeals court on Thursday upheld a first-instance guilty verdict for abusing minors by Guam bishop Anthony Sablan Apuron. Msgr Apuron was removed from his office at Agaa as a consequence of the sentence. He was also banned from residing at Agaa, even temporarily, and banned from carrying out bishop duties. "This decision represents the definitive conclusion of the case," the Vatican said. "Any further appeal is not possible," it said.
