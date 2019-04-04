Strong unity of intent on banks says Conte

Rimini, April 4 - There is a "strong unity of intent" in the government on compensating bilked bank savers, Premier Giuseppe Conte said Thursday ahead of a cabinet meeting expected to pass the relevant measure. "On banks, as I've already said, we are working briskly," he said. "There's a strong unity of intent on the part of the government in proceeding rapidly and assuring compensation settlements to all the bank savers as soon as possible. "It's a technical problem. Today we will meet at cabinet, we expect to resolve this too". The government is reportedly split on how to compensate savers while respecting EU rules. The cabinet is also expected to issue a growth decree. Conte said "we are working for more robust growth. He said "I trust we will approve the growth decree today."