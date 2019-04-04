Soccer: Juve closer to title as Napoli lose

Rome, April 4 - Juventus are closer to their eighth straight scudetto after Napoli lost 2-1 at lowly Empoli Wednesday night. The Bianconeri, who beat Cagliari 2-0 Tuesday night, will take the title this weekend if they beat Milan and Napoli lose at Genoa. In the Champions League qualifying race, Milan drew 1-1 with Udinese, Lazio lost 1-0 at SPAL, Roma drew 2-2 with Fiorentina, and Inter won 4-0 at Genoa with one goal coming from former skipper Mauro Icardi, who rejoined the squad last week after a long injury row.