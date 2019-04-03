Man serious after girlfriend's father stabs him
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Toritto, Toninelli inaugura tratto SS96 e polemizza su assenza di Emiliano. Smentito da tweet ambasciata Usa: è a Roma
Varese
03 Aprile 2019
Varese, April 3 - A man was in serious condition in hospital Wednesday after his girlfriend's father stabbed him in the abdomen in his sleep Tuesday night. The incident happened at Vedano Olona near Varese. The young woman called emergency services.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su