M5S still pressing Tria over banks, Bugno

Rome, April 3 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) are still pressing Economy Minister Giovanni Tria to issue a decree compensating bilked bank savers and to get rid of an advisor who has been accused of being too cool towards the M5S-League government. Claudia Bugno on Tuesday pulled out of a proposed job at STM Microelectronics because of the row but stayed on as an economy ministry advisor. The M5S on Wednesday reiterated their demand that Bugno should quit. Tria counter-attacked in Corriere della Sera newspaper saying "only trash has been launched against me" and rejected all notion of his quitting as well. "That talk is nonsense," he said. "If I quit we'd have to see what the reaction of the markets would be". The centre-right and centre-left oppositions defended the ministers and said he was being subjected to "intimidation". Asked about the quit calls, Premier Giuseppe Conte said "ministers should be tranquil, there will be no resignations". Interior Minister and League leader Matteo Salvini said "those who do their duty need not fear".