Varese
Man serious after girlfriend's father stabs him

Washington
US warns Italy on China, Russia

Rome
Di Maio, Salvini hail regional 'vitalizi' cut

Washington
Watch for Russian incursions, US warns Italy

Washington
Italy special concern on Silk Road - US

Rome
Di Maio hails regional 'vitalizi' cut

Rome
++ Di Maio hails regional 'vitalizi' cut ++

Rome
Sea Eye rescues 64 migrants off Libya

Milan
Soccer: Paquetà out with ankle sprain

Moscow
Putin to Italy this summer - Kremlin

Rome
Sea Eye rescues 64 migrants off Libya

La decisione
Nocerina - Bari, vietata la trasferta ai tifosi biancorossi

TarantoI fondi
Taranto, in arrivo 90 milioni di euro dal Cipe per il centro storico

HomeIl regalo
I bimbi pugliesi donano a Papa Francesco un ulivo secolare dell'amicizia

LecceTragedia sfiorata
Cade pezzo del solaio in una scuola del Salento: nessun ferito

PotenzaSanità
Potenza, effettuato al San Carlo espianto multiorgano su 51enne

GdM.TVL'emergenza
Bari, cinghiali a San Paolo più educati degli umani: in fila sul marciapiede

HomeIl piano
Gruppo Megamark investe 85 milioni, 160 assunzioni in 3 anni

MateraIn via Sturzo
Spaccio, due giovani arrestati dalla Polizia a Matera

GdM.TVAl Porto
Brindisi, sigarette di contrabbando sul bus: arrestato albanese

Bari, cade dal balcone mentre fa pulizie: grave una donna

Incidente stradale a Bitonto, in migliaia per l'ultimo saluto ai due giovani

Toritto, Toninelli inaugura tratto SS96 e polemizza su assenza di Emiliano. Smentito da tweet ambasciata Usa: è a Roma

Taranto, ultimatum del sindaco: risposte su ex Ilva o chiudo

Cloro truccato per impianti Aqp, 22 indagati a Bari

Molfetta, pescivendolo ambulante abbandona rifiuti: denunciato

Foggia, romeno violenta minore disabile: arrestato in stazione

Gruppo Megamark investe 85 milioni, 160 assunzioni in 3 anni

Migranti:Salvini,nave ong vada a Amburgo

Rome

Di Maio, Salvini hail regional 'vitalizi' cut

On a par with MPs cuts

Rome, April 3 - Deputy Premiers Luigi Di Maio and Matteo Salvini on Wednesday hailed a deal to cut 'vitalizi' pensions in regional administrations. Di Maio said it was "an historic day, and another step forward" in cutting political perks and privileges. Salvini said "with the League, you move from words to deeds". Autonomies Minister Erika Stefani said it was a "historic result that puts an end to a hateful and now anachronistic benefits". Stefani said "the contributive mechanism of regional councillors will be put on on a par with those of MPs".

