Di Maio, Salvini hail regional 'vitalizi' cut

Rome, April 3 - Deputy Premiers Luigi Di Maio and Matteo Salvini on Wednesday hailed a deal to cut 'vitalizi' pensions in regional administrations. Di Maio said it was "an historic day, and another step forward" in cutting political perks and privileges. Salvini said "with the League, you move from words to deeds". Autonomies Minister Erika Stefani said it was a "historic result that puts an end to a hateful and now anachronistic benefits". Stefani said "the contributive mechanism of regional councillors will be put on on a par with those of MPs".