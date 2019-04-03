Watch for Russian incursions, US warns Italy

Washington, April 3 - US National Security Council spokesman Garrett Marquis told ANSA Wednesday that the US wanted Italy to watch out for Russian interference on the eve of NATO's 70th anniversary. "The US is counting on Italy as one of its strongest allies and keeps communications open with a broad range of actors in the Italian government," he said. "We see that Russia is creating incursions in the Italian political landscape and we strongly encourage Rome to take these activities seriously".