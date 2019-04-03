Italy special concern on Silk Road - US

Washington, April 3 - Italy is a special concern after signing a memorandum of understanding on China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) or 'new Silk Road', US National Security Council spokesman Garrett Marquis told ANSA Wednesday. "We are warning many countries to be aware of the risks posed by supporting the Belt and Road Initiative, especially those who are actively seeking direct foreign investment. But Italy is a special concern because it is a strong ally and a member of the G7," he said. "Pressuring Italy to sign the BRI, China seems to believe that Italy is economically vulnerable or politically manipulatable", he said.