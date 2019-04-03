++ Di Maio hails regional 'vitalizi' cut ++

Rome, April 3 - Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio on Wednesday hailed a deal to cut 'vitalizi' pensions in regional administrations. He said it was "an historic day, and another step forward" in cutting political perks and privileges. Autonomies Minister Erika Stefani said it was a "historic result that puts an end to a hateful and now anachronistic benefits". Stefani said "the contributive mechanism of regional councillors will be put on on a par with those of MPs".