Soccer: Paquetà out with ankle sprain

Milan
03 Aprile 2019
Milan, April 3 - Milan striker Lucas Paquetà will be out for some time with an with ankle sprain, the Rossoneri said Wednesday. The injury will be reassessed next week, they said. Goalie Gianluigi Donnarumma will be out for a month with a hamstring injury, they said.
