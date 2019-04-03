Sea Eye rescues 64 migrants off Libya

Rome, April 3 - The German migrant rescue NGO Sea Eye ship Alan Kurdi on Wednesday rescued 64 migrants off Libya, the NGO said. "They're all safe aboard our ship," it said. The alert went out Wednesday morning when the migrants phoned the Alarm Phone service saying their boat was in trouble off Zuwarah. The migrants reportedly include 10 women and six children. The ship should now go to Hamburg after requesting a safe port, Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said. "Ship flying German flag, German NGO, German owner and captain from Hamburg. It intervened in Libyan waters and is asking for a safe port. Ok, let it go to Hamburg," said Salvini. Libya said Wednesday it would "react" if migrant-rescue NGO ships operate in its territorial waters. "We are an institution worthy of respect and, in the event of violation of the sovereignty of our country, we will respond in line with international law," said Libyan Navy spokesman Admiral Ayob Amr Ghasem. He was explaining a decision by Tripoli to tell NGOs not to enter Libyan waters to rescue migrants.