Jail inspectors suspended over 'trashy' Naples wedding

Naples
03 Aprile 2019
Naples, April 3 - Five prison inspectors were suspended Wednesday for their part in last week's controversially trashy wedding in Naples between a Camorra widow and a local singer. The officials, who play the trombone in a police band in Portici, were spotted in a video at the wedding between 'neomelodic' singer Tony Colombo and Tina Rispoli, widow of the late boss Gaetano Marino. The five, recognised in the viral videos of the glitzy affair, played at the wedding. They were suspended by the department of penitentiary affairs.
