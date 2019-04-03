Chemical castration amendment KO'd, League votes yes, M5S no

Rome, April 3 - An amendment committing the government to link chemical castration to parole for rapists was voted down in the House Wednesday with the League voting in favour of the amendment and its government partner the 5-Star Movement (M5S) voting against. The amendment had been filed by the small rightist opposition Brothers of Italy (FdI) party. In the end, only FdI and the League voted in favour of the measure. Asked if the M5S would ever consider chemical castration, House Whip Francesco D'Uva replied: "Honestly, no". M5S sources added "The M5S remained consistent: for us chemical castration cannot be a solution. "Regarding the vote in the chamber, if it was an attempt to 'verify' an alternative majority, the attempt failed". League sources said they were "disconcerted and disappointed" by the M5S voting with the centre-left opposition Democratic Party (PD) and the centre-right opposition party Forza Italia (FI) against the amendment. They said "chemical castration is a norm applied in other countries to limit the violence of paedophiles and rapists".