Mercoledì 03 Aprile 2019 | 17:50

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Chemical castration amendment KO'd, League votes yes, M5S no

Chemical castration amendment KO'd, League votes yes, M5S no

 
Naples
Jail inspectors suspended over 'trashy' Naples wedding

Jail inspectors suspended over 'trashy' Naples wedding

 
Rome
Chemical castration amendment KO'd, League votes yes, M5S no (2)

Chemical castration amendment KO'd, League votes yes, M5S no (2)

 
The war of words between Brazi
Pipe sector 'full of hope' for Brazilian economy

Pipe sector 'full of hope' for Brazilian economy

 
Rome
Foreign ministry calls Venezuela envoy

Foreign ministry calls Venezuela envoy

 
Rome
Bank savers compensation in growth decree

Bank savers compensation in growth decree

 
Police in Rio de Janeiro and S
Facial-recognition systems on the rise in Brazil

Facial-recognition systems on the rise in Brazil

 
Rome
Tender not on 'blue cars' but other vehicles-Bongiorno

Tender not on 'blue cars' but other vehicles-Bongiorno

 
Rome
House panel launches probe into immigration

House panel launches probe into immigration

 
Rome
Sea Eye rescues 64 migrants off Libya

Sea Eye rescues 64 migrants off Libya

 
Rome
Sea Eye rescues 64 migrants off Libya

Sea Eye rescues 64 migrants off Libya

 

Il Biancorosso

La decisione
Nocerina - Bari, vietata la trasferta ai tifosi biancorossi

Nocerina - Bari, vietata la trasferta ai tifosi biancorossi

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

HomeIl regalo
I bimbi pugliesi donano a Papa Francesco un ulivo secolare dell'amicizia

I bimbi del Gargano donano a Papa Francesco un ulivo in segno d'amicizia

 
LecceTragedia sfiorata
Cade pezzo del solaio in una scuola del Salento: nessun ferito

Cade pezzo del solaio in una scuola del Salento: nessun ferito

 
PotenzaSanità
Potenza, effettuato al San Carlo espianto multiorgano su 51enne

Potenza, effettuato al San Carlo espianto multiorgano su 51enne

 
GdM.TVL'emergenza
Bari, cinghiali a San Paolo più educati degli umani: in fila sul marciapiede

Bari, cinghiali a San Paolo più educati degli umani: in fila sul marciapiede

 
HomeIl piano
Gruppo Megamark investe 85 milioni, 160 assunzioni in 3 anni

Gruppo Megamark investe 85 milioni, 160 assunzioni in 3 anni

 
TarantoDai Cc
Manduria, perseguita la sua ex moglie: arrestato 46enne

Manduria, perseguita la sua ex moglie: arrestato 46enne

 
MateraIn via Sturzo
Spaccio, due giovani arrestati dalla Polizia a Matera

Spaccio, due giovani arrestati dalla Polizia a Matera

 
GdM.TVAl Porto
Brindisi, sigarette di contrabbando sul bus: arrestato albanese

Brindisi, sigarette di contrabbando sul bus: arrestato albanese

 
Toritto, Toninelli inaugura tratto SS96 e polemizza su assenza di Emiliano. Smentito da tweet ambasciata Usa: è a Roma

Toritto, Toninelli inaugura tratto SS96 e polemizza su assenza di Emiliano. Smentito da tweet ambasciata Usa: è a Roma

Bari, cade dal balcone mentre fa pulizie: grave una donna

Bari, cade dal balcone mentre fa pulizie: grave una donna Foto: i rilievi

Incidente stradale a Bitonto, in migliaia per l'ultimo saluto ai due giovani

Incidente stradale a Bitonto, in migliaia per l'addio alle 2 vittime

Taranto, ultimatum del sindaco: risposte su ex Ilva o chiudo

Taranto, ultimatum del sindaco: risposte su ex Ilva o chiudo

Cloro truccato per impianti Aqp, 22 indagati a Bari

Cloro truccato per impianti Aqp, 22 indagati a Bari

Taranto, ultimatum del sindaco: risposte su ex Ilva o chiudo

Taranto, ultimatum del sindaco: risposte su ex Ilva o chiudo

Cloro truccato per impianti Aqp, 22 indagati a Bari

Cloro truccato per impianti Aqp, 22 indagati a Bari

Bari, cade dal balcone mentre fa pulizie: grave una donna

Bari, cade dal balcone mentre fa pulizie: grave una donna Foto: i rilievi

Molfetta, pescivendolo ambulante abbandona rifiuti: denunciato

Molfetta, pescivendolo ambulante abbandona rifiuti: denunciato

Foggia, romeno violenta minore disabile: arrestato in stazione

Foggia, romeno violenta minore disabile: arrestato in stazione

The war of words between Brazi

Pipe sector 'full of hope' for Brazilian economy

Bolsonaro-Maia clash has dampened enthusiasm a little-Baptista

Pipe sector 'full of hope' for Brazilian economy

The war of words between Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Rodrigo Maia, the President of the Chamber of Deputies, has caused alarm among traders due to the possible repercussions the tension could have for the pension reform. But the pipes sector remains "full of hope" for the rest of the year. Carlos Eduardo Baptista, the president of the Brazilian Association for the metal pipes and accessories industry (Abitam), admitted in an interview with ANSA though that he did not expect this "clash" between the executive and the legislature and that enthusiasm has been "dampened a little". On the other hand, he does not use the word "disappointing" to describe the economic performance of early 2019. "It (the tussle between Bolsonaro and Maia) surprised us all, but we are still hopeful," Baptista said. The Abitam president stressed that approval of the pension reform is the starting point for a reorganization of the Brazilian economy and the attraction of investment. The holdup of the recent days, however, showed that the project could take longer than expected to be finally approved. "Everything is still suspended," argued Baptista, stressing that he would be satisfied with a 1% growth rate for the sector. Some projects are already moving forward, such as the concessions the government decided on at the start of the year and initiatives regarding the crude presale deposits, but the effects should be felt in the medium and long term. The Abitam representative said that January and February were "a little better" than last year for the pipes industry, although March was not good. FUTURE After an intense exchange of criticism, Bolsonaro and Maia announced they had agreed on reconciliation to help the adoption of the pension reform which, in turn, could help revive optimism - the last two days of trading on the Sao Paulo bourse in March were up after falls for seven consecutive days. Before the clash between the two, the Ibovespa index had registered a period of growth-upon-growth and it even went over the 100,000-points mark for the first time. Furthermore, last week the government raised 2.719 billion Brazilian real from the auction of a section of the North-South railway and another 2.3 billion dollars from concessions regarding 12 of the country's airports. The expectation is that the economy will improve in the second half of the year and this could be an incentive for Tubotech, the sector's main trade fair. Organized by CIPA Fiera Milano and Abitam, the event taking place in Sao Paulo October 1-3 is orientated towards this segment's big clients, such as the oil, gas, car, building, mining and petrochemical sectors. Brazilian and international producers of pipes, valves, pumps, joints and components such as BTL Steel Works, Citic Pacific Steel, Golan Plastic, HSG Laser, HTIDC, Inductotherm, Intras, Kent do Brasil and Nacional Tubos will be among the exhibitors. "There are still some things to fix and regulate on the fiscal side, but the pensions reform is a starting point," Baptista concluded. "There is a road map of actions that need to be applied to make the economy more ordered and this path starts with the pensions".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati