Foreign ministry calls Venezuela envoy

Rome
03 Aprile 2019
Rome, April 3 - The foreign ministry on Wednesday summoned Venezuelan Ambassador Isaias Rodriguez on the case of Venezuelan MP Mariela Magallanes, who is also an Italian citizen, whose passport was seized and whose departure from Caracas airport prevented after she was detained. The foreign ministry voiced the keenest concern and firm condemnation for this blatant violation of parliamentary immunity. photo: President Nicolas Maduro
