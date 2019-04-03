Bank savers compensation in growth decree

Rome, April 3 - A deal has been reached to "protect" compensation for savers bilked in banking crises in the upcoming growth decree, political sources said Wednesday. The mechanism to "armour-plate" the compensation has been agreed on ahead of a cabinet meeting expected to approve the growth decree on Thursday, sources said. A specific decree awarding compensation will be passed immediately afterwards, the sources said. The mechanism will shield ministry officials from possible action by the Audit Court.