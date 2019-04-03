Sea Eye rescues 64 migrants off Libya

Chemical castration amendment KO'd, League votes yes, M5S no
Rome
03 Aprile 2019
Rome, April 3 - The German migrant rescue NGO ship Sea Eye on Wednesday rescued 64 migrants off Libya, the NGO said. "They're all safe aboard our ship," it said. The alert went out Wednesday morning when the migrants phoned the Alarm Phone service saying their boat was in trouble off Zuwarah. The migrants reportedly include 10 women and six children.
