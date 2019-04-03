Trust savers' compensation in growth decree - Conte

Doha, April 3 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Wednesday he "trusted" that a measure compensating bilked bank savers would be in the growth decree the government is set to approve later this week. He said the decree would probably be approved in a cabinet meeting Thursday. "I trust that in the growth decree there will also be norms for the bilked (savers)," he said on a trip to Qatar. "This is an initiative that is up to (Economy) Minister (Giovanni) Tria and I have already asked him to swiftly adopt a decree with the norms that will enable rapid compensation, that is a government commitment".