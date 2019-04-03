Turin anarchist moves recall 1970s - police chief

Turin, April 3 - Turin anarchists' suspected sending an explosive package to Mayor Chiara Appendino and bullets to Prefect Claudio Palomba recall the "dark days" of 1970s militant action, new city police chief Giuseppe De Matteis said at his inauguration Wednesday. "The degeneration of protests in the last few days makes us think of times we thought we had left behind," said De Matteis. "It's not normal that in a city like Turin they send bullets to the prefect and an explosive device to the mayor". He said "we must avoid the errors of he Years of Lead and condemn without if and buts". Police think the anarchists are reacting to the clearing of a former nursery school housing anarchists from all over Europe earlier this year. Death threats against Appendino have been daubed across the city. City authorities are now mulling evictions of anarchists from a former school they recently occupied.